Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $6.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISNPY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.37) to €3.15 ($3.42) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.70 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.88) to €2.75 ($2.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.59) to €3.70 ($4.02) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,396. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.