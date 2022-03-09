Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Joel S. Marcus Sells 5,000 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $272,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $59.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after buying an additional 1,616,215 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,148,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,525,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 389,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

