Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 613,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 971,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

