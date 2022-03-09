Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 353,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 456,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 337,631 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

