Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.44

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 156814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 735.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

