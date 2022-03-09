Invesco Ltd. Purchases Shares of 477,993 Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 477,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,986 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,133,000. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 69,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 51,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.97.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

