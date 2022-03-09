Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of BGR opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

