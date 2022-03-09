Invesco Ltd. Sells 141,476 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,476 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.