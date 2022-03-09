Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.20. 188,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,312. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.68.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
