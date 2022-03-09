Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,373 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,824,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 94,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after buying an additional 84,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 881,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,738,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.