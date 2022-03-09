Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT):

3/3/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $25.00.

3/1/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $93.00 to $86.00.

3/1/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $21.00.

1/31/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/28/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

1/26/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $33.00.

1/19/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

1/11/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $477.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.76. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

