iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.00

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 113677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
