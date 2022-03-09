iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Lowered by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 74,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,212. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19.

