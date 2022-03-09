iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,263,712 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31.

