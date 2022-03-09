iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 548,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 357,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $70.41.

