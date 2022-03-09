iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Position Increased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 285.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after purchasing an additional 676,115 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 712,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.96.

