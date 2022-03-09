iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 296,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,104,766 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $21.27.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLN)
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
