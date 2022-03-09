iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) Shares Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBMO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. 66 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $27.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.