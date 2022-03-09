iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $122.01

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.01 and last traded at $122.14, with a volume of 16157544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

