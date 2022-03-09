iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Stock Price Down 2.7%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $31.58. Approximately 6,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 104,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 32.51% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

