iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.99 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.