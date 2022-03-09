iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 583.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $111.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,484. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average is $115.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

