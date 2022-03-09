iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $7.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.75. The company had a trading volume of 197,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,869. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

