iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.89. 61,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.17 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.