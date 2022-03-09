iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,324,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,012,000 after purchasing an additional 834,678 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,826,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 320,895 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,034. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.05 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.