iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.11

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 91249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 87,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

