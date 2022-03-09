IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 539,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of ISENF stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. IsoEnergy has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

About IsoEnergy (Get Rating)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

