Italo Tops 1-Day Volume of $55.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a total market capitalization of $7,552.46 and approximately $55.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Italo has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.23 or 0.06481899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,144.95 or 0.99837755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00041648 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

