Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.52. 642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,128. The company has a market cap of $505.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 77,230 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

