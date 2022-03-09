Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.26

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.26 and traded as high as C$11.89. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.01, with a volume of 4,262,037 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.06.

The company has a current ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.39 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

