Ixcoin (IXC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 78% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $240.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded up 70.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,250,165 coins. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.