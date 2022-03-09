J. Scott Burrows Sells 1,223 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$461,346.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$47.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of C$34.89 and a 1-year high of C$48.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

