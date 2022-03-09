Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $18,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $324,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,407 shares of company stock worth $8,299,320. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

