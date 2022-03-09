Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:JXN opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.