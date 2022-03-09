James R. Empfield Sells 32,853 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XENE opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,334,000 after buying an additional 389,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company's products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007.

