Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMDY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6,434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.