Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Recharge Acquisition were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 115.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 30.1% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 133,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 681.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 104,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCHG stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

