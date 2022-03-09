Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 23.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,666,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

NYSE ALV opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

