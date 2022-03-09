Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,818 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 105,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $4,207,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 111.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 146,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

