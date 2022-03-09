Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $202.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.51 and its 200-day moving average is $240.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

