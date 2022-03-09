Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 29.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXT opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.83.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

