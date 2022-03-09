Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Shares of JAPAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. 108,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,648. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Japan Tobacco (JAPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.