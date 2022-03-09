Jason Alger Sells 461 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) CAO Jason Alger sold 461 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $11,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. 885,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 648.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after buying an additional 549,923 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $22,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,298,000.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

