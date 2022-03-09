Jason Alger Sells 461 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) CAO Jason Alger sold 461 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $11,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. 885,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 648.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after buying an additional 549,923 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $22,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,298,000.
About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.