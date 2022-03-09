Jayne Cottam Purchases 237 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 237 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.64).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Jayne Cottam acquired 237 shares of Assura stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.64).

On Friday, January 14th, Jayne Cottam bought 86 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 5,848 ($76.62).

AGR stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Wednesday. Assura Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.04) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 83 ($1.09).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

