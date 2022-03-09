JD.com (JD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JD stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16. JD.com has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $94.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in JD.com by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,272 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

