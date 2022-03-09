JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JD.com traded as low as $60.92 and last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 577602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JD. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in JD.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

