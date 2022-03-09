JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 139.75 ($1.83). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 131.55 ($1.72), with a volume of 10,610,944 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.60) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.41) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 628.57 ($8.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($27,908,805.03).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

