Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Biomea Fusion, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Biomea Fusion in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

BMEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of BMEA opened at $6.58 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $191.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.74.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07).

In other news, CFO Franco Valle acquired 10,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 732,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,796,000 after purchasing an additional 573,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,112,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth about $2,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

