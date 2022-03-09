Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Holley Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Holley in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of HLLY opened at $13.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,392,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,093,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

