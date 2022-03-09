Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Huntsman Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 438,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 138.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

