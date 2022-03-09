Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Huntsman Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 438,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 138.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.